Person unresponsive, airlifted to hospital after crash

One person was entrapped and unresponsive after a two-vehicle crash in Walker Township
First responders requested a Life Flight helicopter for the person who was unconscious in their jeep. Another person, who drove a Toyota, had minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Walker Township assistant fire chief Jim Heckman.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Nittany Valley Drive and Snydertown Road. Walker Township, Nittany Valley and Good Will Hose fire companies, state police and Lock Haven also responded to the scene.
It is not clear how the crash occurred. Police were not available to comment.
