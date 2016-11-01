Final heroin panel discussion slated for tonight

The final Centre County Hope Initiative town hall panel presentation is slated for Tuesday evening at the Mount Nittany Medical Center.
The Hope Initiative seeks to “bring various community agencies together to work collaboratively with community members to eliminate substance abuse, including the unsettling rise in opiate drug use and overdoses,” according to its Facebook page. Panel discussions began in July, with topics ranging from treatment and recovery to education and prevention.
This fourth and final panel discussion will focus on the criminal justice system response, a release by the Centre County District Attorney’s Office said, with panelists from the district attorney’s office, coroner’s office, U.S. attorney’s office, Pennsylvania state police, state attorney general’s office and others.
The panel is slated to run from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Galen and Nancy Dreibelbis Auditorium in the Mount Nittany Medical Center, the release said.
