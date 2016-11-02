Tractor-trailer crash restricts part of U.S. 322 in Rush Township

A tractor-trailer crash at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday restricted traffic to one lane for several hours on U.S. Route 322 in Rush Township.
The crash occurred as the tractor-trailer, according to police, was traveling down the mountain near the 2800 block of Hannah Furnace Road.
Police say the vehicle was traveling too fast and the operator lost control while trying to negotiate a left-hand curve.
The tractor and trailer both went over the guardrail on the right side of the road, and down an embankment about 50 feet, according to police.
The vehicle rolled over multiple times, and the operator, Hristo Svirkov, 29, of Schiller Park, Ill., was thrown from the tractor.
Police say Svirkov was able to walk to the side of the road, where a passerby picked him up and transported him to Lykens Market in Port Matilda to call EMS. He was transported to UPMC Altoona.
As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the right lane of Route 322 near the 2800 block of Hannah Furnace Road was still closed. State police at Philipsburg said it was expected to remain closed for several more hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
