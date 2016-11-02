ClearWater Conservancy receives $100,000 Centre Inspires grant

At its annual dinner on Tuesday, Centre Foundation awarded its Centre Inspires $100,000 grant to ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors project.
Centred Outdoors is designed to help engage people in the natural world through guided outings at various Centre County destinations, according to a press release from ClearWater Conservancy.
“This year, the Centre Inspires granting cycle was focused on community engagement through the environment around us,” Molly Kunkel, Centre Foundation’s executive director, said in a press release from the foundation. “This program encourages collaboration among different sectors in Centre County in an effort to transform an element of our area.”
The effort is in collaboration with the Mount Nittany Health System, Penn State’s Sustainability Institute, Penns Valley Conservation Association, Mount Nittany Conservancy and Millbrook Marsh Nature Center.
The initiative will feature the launch of summer 2017 Centred Outdoors Challenge, according to the release from ClearWater. The family-friendly fitness challenge will promote exploration at eight Centre County destinations, including Mount Nittany, The Arboretum at Penn State, Spring Creek Canyon Trail, Millbrook Marsh, the Barrens to Bald Eagle Wildlife Corridor/Scotia Gamelands, Black Moshannon and Bald Eagle State Park and the Penns Creek Canyon Corridor and Talleyrand Park.
ClearWater will also partner with Mount Nittany Health System and Centre Moves to launch the Prescription ParRx program, where physicians will write prescriptions for time outdoors at the eight destinations, according to ClearWater’s release.
According to ClearWater’s release, the Penn State Sustainable Communities Collaborative, Mount Nittany Conservancy, Penns Valley Conservation Association and Millbrook Marsh Nature Center will help lead guided outings each weekend during the summer.
“We know that spending time outside is good for your mind, body and soul. Getting outdoors is also good for conservation, helping build a love of place and a population that desires to protect it. We’re excited to help Centre County residents explore the dynamic environment in their very own backyard,” according to ClearWater’s release.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
