November 3, 2016 10:06 AM

Spring Township crash entrapped driver

From CDT staff reports

Minor injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday in Spring Township.

According to Spring Township police, a Bellefonte man was traveling at about 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Axemann Road and Rishel Hill Road when he drifted across the center line and went up an embankment. A rock sheared off a front tire, causing the vehicle to roll on its side and entrapping the driver.

Pleasant Gap Fire Company and EMS personnel responded to the crash, police said, which had blocked a lane of traffic. The driver was freed from the vehicle and checked by EMS at the scene.

The accident was cleared in about an hour, police said.

