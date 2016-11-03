Spring Township crash entrapped driver

Minor injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday in Spring Township.
According to Spring Township police, a Bellefonte man was traveling at about 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Axemann Road and Rishel Hill Road when he drifted across the center line and went up an embankment. A rock sheared off a front tire, causing the vehicle to roll on its side and entrapping the driver.
Pleasant Gap Fire Company and EMS personnel responded to the crash, police said, which had blocked a lane of traffic. The driver was freed from the vehicle and checked by EMS at the scene.
The accident was cleared in about an hour, police said.
