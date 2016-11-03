Firefighter dies in car crash, survived by 1-year-old

A firefighter died Monday in a single-vehicle car crash.
Jerri Brianna Carson, a volunteer firefighter for Saxton Volunteer Fire Company, was traveling on Raystown Road near Cherrytown in Huntingdon County, according to the fire company. The fire company responded to the rollover crash with entrapment and ordered extrication, but EMS crews determined it was a fatal crash.
“Following the incident there were concerns this was one of our fire company members,” the fire company said in a Facebook post. “This sadly was confirmed today. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. Please know our entire 35 Firehouse Family is here to support you! God's Speed Jerr!”
Saxton Volunteer Fire Company Fire Chief Mark Taylor said Carson joined the fire company when she was a teenager, serving the fire company for three years as a junior member and a year as a regular member.
“I think she liked all of it, and she was just one of those people that really enjoyed being a part of the fire company,” Taylor said. “She was doing it for the experience and to help her community. Any time it’s one of your own and it’s a crash of this nature it just adds to the tragedy. The fact she has a one-year-old also makes it very hard.”
