About 350 families have reported flood damage

Two weeks ago, severe flooding damaged hundreds of properties in Centre County. On Thursday, the county organized an event to help connect those affected with resources that could help them.
Faith Ryan, director of Centre County’s Office of Adult Services, said 25 organizations — county and state agencies and nonprofits — were present at the community event, held at the Freedom Life Church.
About 350 families have reported damage so far, Ryan said just before the doors of the event opened. If 150 families attend, she said, the event organizers would be happy.
She said the event would help the county identify what people’s needs are.
Four case managers — representatives from Interfaith Human Services, Community Help Centre, Housing Transitions Inc. and Centre Volunteers in Medicine — were on-site to help people fill out intake forms, Ryan said.
The case managers will also follow up with people after the event.
Tammy Ammerman, legislative assistant in state Rep. Mike Hanna’s office, said they could help people if they need new documents like birth certificates or driver’s licenses.
But she also said they’re happy to help however they can.
Representatives from state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman’s and state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff’s offices were also expected to attend the event.
The Salvation Army was on hand to be a tangible donation point, Ryan said.
Betty Barrett, a corps officer for The Salvation Army in State College, said the organization will match donors with families affected by the flooding to make sure all their needs are met.
People who are interested in donating can contact The Salvation Army.
Barrett said they would also ask families at the event to sign up for The Salvation Army’s Christmas program so that families could receive gifts for the holiday.
