5-vehicle crash occurs on I-99

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 99 near the Bellefonte exits.
Some of the vehicles, once at rest, were facing the wrong direction in the southbound lanes, according to Centre County dispatchers. The crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Friday. Undine and Logan fire companies were dispatched to the scene.
Traffic was stop and go after the crash as crews towed several vehicles from the scene. Heavy traffic remained on Interstate 99 southbound more than an hour after the crash, and the crash debris was cleared by 11:30 p.m.
It is unknown if anyone suffered injuries.
State police at Rockview were not available for comment, though authorities will issue a press release on the crash.
