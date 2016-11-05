Crash could impact postgame traffic

A one-vehicle rollover crash occurred on University Drive.
State College Police Officer Joe Scharf said the vehicle was traveling eastbound toward South Atherton Street when the male driver lost control, veered off the road, slammed into a “bank,” rolled over onto the other side of the road and finally rested on its roof.
Scharf declined to comment on the man’s age and or if he was injured, but said Centre County Lifelink was evaluating his condition. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
“We believe speed was a factor and possibly alcohol,” Scharf said. “It’s still under investigation, but that is a possibility.”
Alpha Fire Company also responded to the crash, which occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
“Luckily, I think a lot of people are up at the stadium right now, so there wasn’t much traffic on the road,” Scharf said. “Otherwise, this could have been really bad.”
