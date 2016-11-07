Daylight saving time means more deer, vehicles on the road at the same time

After daylight saving time, more vehicles are expected to be on the road between dusk and dawn — the prime time for deer.
“White-tailed deer are entering a period of increased activity and are crossing roads more frequently as a result,” state Game Commission Executive Director R. Matthew Hough said in a release.
On Sunday, state police at Philipsburg reported two vehicle-deer crashes on U.S. Route 322 last week. The crash on Flat Rock Road in Worth Township at about 11:30 p.m. Friday caused disabling damage to the 2013 Honda Fit. No injuries were reported in either incident.
The Game Commission cautions drivers to be vigilant when driving between dusk and dawn, and to remember that deer often travel in family groups and walk in a single-file line. If you see one deer, be on the lookout for more.
Pennsylvania motorists are not required to call the Game Commission after hitting a deer, unless they want to claim the carcass, in which case they are to call the regional office in the county in which the crash occurred. Only Pennsylvania residents may claim deer carcasses.
Tips to help motorists to avoid deer
▪ Stay alert. Don’t count on deer whistles and fences to keep deer from crossing the road in front of you.
▪ Watch for the reflection of deer eyes or shadows on the shoulder of the road.
▪ Slow down in areas known to have large deer populations, especially where deer-crossing signs are posted, where roads divide agricultural fields from woods and in forested areas.
▪ Remember that deer are unpredictable. If you see one stopped in the middle of the road, don’t try to go around it. Slow down, blow your horn and stop until it leaves.
Pennsylvania Game Commission
