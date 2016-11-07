Daylight saving time means more deer, vehicles on the road at the same time

1:34 Election messages from local students Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:09 Former Cubs player, Chicago native Jim Woods revels in World Series triumph

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:54 Voters Make the Call

0:43 Police gather outside ER where deputies were taken after being shot

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says

1:41 Koalas return to the Kansas City Zoo for the summer, fall