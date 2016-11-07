Eric Trump excites dad’s supporters in State College

Eric Trump, the son of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, made an appearance at the state Republican Party’s Centre County Victory Center in downtown State College Monday afternoon to speak to campaign organizers and supporters.
Cheers and applause could be heard coming from inside of the Victory Center and just before 3 p.m., and Trump emerged form the basement of the office accompanied by his security detail. Some members of the press who were invited to the event were turned away, which cluttered the sidewalks with cameras and reporters.
For nearly 10 minutes Trump shook hands with supporters and posed for photo opportunities, but did not deliver a formal speech.
As Trump walked through the crowd to chants of “build the wall,” Ruth Ann Jackson told him to “tell your dad we love him.” Jackson’s support of Trump comes from frustration she has with elected officials.
“I’m sick of all of them,” Jackson said. “I’m so disgusted with Washington that I’ll vote for anybody that wasn’t in before. I just think they’re criminals, all of them.”
Standing across the street holding an anti-Trump sign, which read “Sexual assault and bragging about sexual assault are not excusable” was Andrew Nissly from State College. The former Republican believes Trump’s greatest success is convincing people that he is successful.
“I think that Trump is a danger to our democracy and I think his policies are horrible,” Nissly said. “He’s just incredibly erratic and he would be a danger to the security of the country.”
Nissly and the anti-Trump protestors were vastly outnumbered in the crowd of more than 100 people. All of their vocal protests were quickly drown out by enthusiastic Trump supporters who were eager to shout their feelings.
As Trump made his way through the crowd, he assured the people that his father would “make America great again.” Turning his back to the crowd he approached his car and the State College Trump supporters left him with one final thunderous chant. “Lock her up!”
Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631
Voting in Centre County
▪ Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
▪ Visit http://centrecountypa.gov/index.aspx?NID=238 to find your polling place.
▪ If you’re voting for the first time at your precinct, you’ll need some form of identification.
Office of Elections and Voter Registration
Location: Willowbank Building, 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte
Phone: 355-6703
