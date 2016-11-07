DEP grant helps Ferguson Township brush, leaf collection programs

Grant money from the state Department of Environmental Protection is helping to grow the leaf and brush collection program in Ferguson Township.
The award paid for two trailers, a new brush chipper and a refurbished one-operator leaf-vacuum collector truck.
The DEP paid for 90 percent of the total cost of the brush and leaf collection equipment.
DEP awarded $24,255 for the trailers, $62,662 for the brush chipper and $82,791 for the leaf collector.
The township contributed $2,695 for the trailers, $6,963 for the brush chipper and $9,199 for the leaf collector.
The new equipment — which includes a grappler truck that the township got with support from a DEP grant last year — allows public works to have fewer crew members doing brush collection, said Dave Modricker, public works director.
The larger trailers can haul more brush, meaning fewer trips to the recycling facility in Patton Township, Modricker said.
The brush and leaf collection programs have come a long way, he said.
Foreman Chris Leidy said Ferguson Township public works crews collect about 400-450 tons of brush and 700-800 tons of leaves per year.
The new trailers, in conjunction with the grappler truck, cut the amount of time collecting brush in half, Modricker said. They also make brush collection safer and more efficient.
Brush is collected three times in the fall — and it’s on the schedule to take about a week each time, he said.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Comments