Natural disaster recovery assistance available

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 4 for natural disaster recovery efforts.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service announced Monday that Pennsylvania is taking applications in Lycoming, Sullivan, Centre and Clinton counties.
“The funding will enable NRCS to assist local government entities in stabilizing severely eroding stream banks that threaten homes, business and utilities and will be used to help restore streams whose natural flows were disrupted by the flooding (on Oct. 21),” according to a press release from USDA.
The funding is available through the Emergency Watershed Protection program.
Typical restoration projects include removing debris from waterways, protecting eroded stream banks and reseeding damaged areas, according to the release.
According to the release, eligible sites need to have a permanent residence or business located within 50 feet of a stream and have experienced severe stream bank damage.
Contact Scott Heckman, of the Centre/Clinton counties NRCS office, for more information at 570-726-3195 ext. 3.
