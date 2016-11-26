Penn State-themed RV makes debut for last home game

When Craig Howe and Jason Fedon purchased a recreation vehicle in August, they had two goals in mind: to create a Penn State-themed wrap around the vehicle and to help show Penn State pride during football games at Beaver Stadium.
It’s a vehicle they used throughout the season to tailgate at their spot in the Green lot, but unveiled the wrap for the first time Saturday before the last Penn State home game of the season against Michigan State.
Each side is wrapped with a different Penn State photo. It includes a photograph of a Penn State football player on one side, the Penn State Nittany Lion logo on the front, the Nittany Lion mascot on the back and the words “Penn State” along with a lion on the other side.
Fedon said the lion image was inspired by a photo they found online.
They made a few tweaks, and it worked out.
“The idea (with the lion) was to have it look like it was ripping through the side,” Howe said. “When the artist did it, he was creating rendition after rendition that was looking more like the Pittsburgh Panther, but we finally got it.”
The wrap, Howe said, was completed on Nov. 18.
“(The RV) was purchased just for tailgating,” Howe said, “and we’re already getting good feedback.”
When it was transported from Philadelphia to State College, Howe said he lost count of the number of honks and waves he got.
It also attracted fans Saturday who stopped to admire the RV and were invited to stay and watch other football games aired on a TV hooked up outside of the vehicle.
“We’re out here every weekend and we just hope everything we’ve done is helping motivate and energize fans,” Howe said.
