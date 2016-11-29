State police searching for missing woman

UPDATE: She has been found.
A woman from Eagles Mere is missing, according to state police at Laporte, and may be in Centre County or surrounding areas.
Anne Bailey Hackney, 83, was last seen Tuesday morning in Lock Haven driving a blue 2012 Subaru Impreza, which has a license plate number 94272CE. She was wearing a red coat, sweater, corduroy pants and sneakers. She is 5-feet, 4-inches and about 100-pounds with silver hair.
She suffers from dementia and is likely lost — police said she was confused and did not know her way home.
If you know where she might be, call 911 or contact police at 570-726-6000.
