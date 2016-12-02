1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash

Two people were injured and another died in a Friday afternoon single-vehicle crash.
Ellwood Holmes, 72, was driving on Interstate 80 with Eva Lipp, 64, and Margaret Schmidt, 59, as passengers. Schmidt suffered a fatal injury in the crash.
Holmes drove a 2004 Suzuki Vitara westbound on I-80 in the left lane at 12:52 p.m. when he was passing two tractor trailers. He jerked the vehicle to the left for an unknown reason as he passed the second truck. He then steered the vehicle into the right lane and once again to the left, attempting to regain control.
The vehicle began to roll over in a counter-clockwise direction and eventually landed on its wheels.
Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County coroners Jennifer and Dustin Sholley. Holmes was airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center, and Lipp was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
The road was closed for several hours near the 191 mile marker of I-80 in Greene Township.
