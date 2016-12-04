Penn State football fans celebrate thrilling title win

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship Pause

1:19 Church holds live nativity

0:42 Penn State football team celebrates Big Ten Championship

0:42 This season is 'redeeming' for Penn State

2:15 How cool is this house?

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:57 Penn State football team photo day