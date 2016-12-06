Penn State student airlifted to UPMC Altoona after crash

A Penn State student was extricated from a white SUV Monday after a three-vehicle crash.
The 26-year-old student, who was not identified by police, drove a vehicle southbound on Atherton Street near Beaver Avenue when it struck another vehicle. That vehicle hit a third car, which was stopped and waiting to turn left onto Beaver Avenue.
The student’s vehicle hit a curb, rolled over and came to a rest on its wheels. The student was entrapped, extricated by Alpha Fire Company and taken to Community Field where he was medically airlifted to UPMC-Altoona.
Others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries despite every vehicle being towed from the scene. Police suspect speed and an unsafe lane change caused the crash, which occurred at 8:19 p.m.
