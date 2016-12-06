Police identify hospitalized Penn State student after crash

A Penn State student was extricated from a white SUV Monday after a three-vehicle crash.
According to State College police, at about 8:20 p.m. Monday, Ruihao Zhou, 19, of White Oak, was waiting at the intersection in the left lane to turn from South Atherton Street onto West Beaver Avenue. A second vehicle, driven by Luis Erazo, 21, of Elkton, Va., attempted to go around Zhou to proceed southbound in the right lane.
Erazo was struck by a vehicle driven by William Aurite, 26, of Springfield, police said, who was “traveling south in the right lane at a high rate of speed.”
Aurite’s vehicle “struck the curb, overturned one full revolution and came to rest facing east in the right lane of Beaver Avenue,” police said. The initial impact also caused Erazo’s vehicle to spin around and strike Zhou’s vehicle.
Aurite was trapped in his vehicle , police said. He was was extricated by Alpha Fire Company and taken to Community Field where he was medically airlifted to UPMC-Altoona.
Erazo and a passenger in Zhou’s vehicle complained of injuries, police said. They were seen by EMS personnel and released at the scene.
All vehicles were towed from the scene, police said. Aurite was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
