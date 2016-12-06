2017 dog licenses now available

Annual dog licenses are available for purchase for 2017, according to Centre County treasurer Rich Fornicola.
State law requires all dogs three months or older to be licensed. New tags should be displayed beginning Jan. 1.
Licenses for productive males or females is $8.50, while the fee for unproductive males or females is $6.50, the release said. Senor citizens may purchase the licenses at a discount of $6.50 for productive and $4.50 for unproductive respectively.
Licenses are available for purchase at: Centre County treasurer’s office, Bellefonte; Lyons Kennels, Bellefonte; Mount Nittany General Store, Lemont; Valley Home Supply, Milesburg; Hosterman and Stover Hardware, Millheim; Kephart’s Hardware, Philipsburg; Adrian’s Dog House, Pleasant Gap; Port Matilda Borough Building, Port Matilda; Mountaintop True Value Hardware, Snow Shoe; E&L Supplies, Spring Mills; Patton Township building, State College; State College Borough Building, State College; Wiscoy Pet Food Co., State College; Halfmoon Township office building, Stormstown; and Nittany Valley Hardware, Zion.
Comments