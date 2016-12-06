Three injured in West College Avenue crash

Three were injured Monday in a fender-bender along West College Avenue.
According to State College police, Jingyu Wu, 22, of State College, was traveling west along West College Avenue when he started to turn left onto South Burrowes Street. He stopped for Andrew Bily, 20, of Doylestown, who was crossing in the crosswalk.
Wu was hit from behind by De He, 23, of Bethlehem. When He hit Wu, police said, Wu’s vehicle was pushed into Bily, who was struck in the lower back and fell into the street.
A passenger in Wu’s vehicle was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a possible broken nose, police said. A second passenger complained of elbow pain, but refused medical treatment.
Bily complained of minor back pain but also refused treatment, police said.
