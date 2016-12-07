Police clear bomb threat at Schlow Library

Police cleared Schlow Centre Region Library and the surrounding area for an alleged bomb threat, which was made to police at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Traffic in the area was reopened at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said that a male caller told dispatchers that he had a bomb ready to go off. He then allegedly called numerous times to say that he witnessed the first officers arriving on scene and that he would shoot an officer.
Police took the threat seriously “for the safety of everyone,” State College Cpt. Matthew Wilson said.
Police set up a perimeter on South Allen Street from East Foster to College Avenue, blocking all pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Penn State also sent out an alert to students about the situation at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, telling them to avoid the 100 block of East Beaver Avenue and the 200 block of South Allen Street.
Lt. Greg Brauser said there have been no arrests made or suspects identified in the case as of about 4 a.m. Wednesday.
State College, Bellefonte, Ferguson, Patton, Spring and Penn State police, as well as Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS responded to the scene.
