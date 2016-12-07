Spring Township police wrap investigation into Bellefonte police car crash

Spring Township police have released the details on a one-vehicle crash Saturday involving a Bellefonte police car.
According to police, Officer Robert Holt radioed Bellefonte police at about 2:45 p.m. advising he was involved in a single-vehicle accident along the 500 block of Willowbank Street. Since the incident involved a borough officer in the borough, Spring Township police were asked to investigate.
The Dodge Charger was hung up on a 3-to-4-foot stone wall on the side of the road, police said. It is believed the wall is owned by the borough.
Holt advised that he was unhurt, police said, and stated at the time of the accident he was on general patrol. He reportedly had made a right turn from Reynolds Avenue onto Willowbank and was looking across the street at the Willowbank Building when “the steering wheel was suddenly ripped from his grasp, presumably from making contact with the wall.”
Marks on a set of steps built into the wall indicate the car went off the right side of the road, up the steps and on top of the wall, police said. The steps are about 60 feet from the intersection, police said, meaning he had no time or distance to gain speed after having been stopped at the stop sign.
No witnesses have come forward at the time the report was written, police said.
“The only action that can be attributed to the driver is his failure to stay within his single lane, which he will be cited for,” police said.
