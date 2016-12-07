Disaster loan centers closing Thursday

Homeowners, businesses and renters interested in applying for loans to repair or replace damaged buildings and property have until Thursday afternoon to do so in person at a U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Outreach Center.
Applications over the phone or online are accepted through Jan. 17, according to a press release from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
The low-interest loans were made available after severe flash-flooding on Oct. 21.
Loans are available for eligible applicants in Centre and Lycoming counties, according to the release. Applicants in Blair, Bradford, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga and Union may also be eligible.
“Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. SBA regulations permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property. Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and assets,” according to the release.
The deadline to return economic injury applications is Aug. 18.
Resources
Disaster Loan Outreach Centers
Centre County
Location: Office of Emergency Services — Willowbank Building, 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte
Closing: 3 p.m. Thursday
Lycoming County
Location: Department of Public Safety — Lysock Complex, 542 County Farm Road, Montoursville
Closing: 3 p.m. Thursday
Loan applications
▪ Download an application: www.sba.gov/disaster
▪ Apply online using Electronic Loan Application: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela
▪ Mail: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Comments