Centre Foundation awards $41,000 in grants to local organizations

About $41,000 in grants have been awarded by Centre Foundation’s annual Field-of-Interest Funds.
Centre Foundation received 117 applications from 52 organization in Centre County, according to a press release from the foundation.
The following organizations were awarded grants:
▪ Central PA Community Action’s Food Pantry — $1,512 (Philipsburg Area Fund)
▪ Community Help Centre — $9,231(Counseling Service Fund)
▪ Park Forest Preschool’s fruit and vegetable nutrition program — $1,053 (Centre County Medical Society Fund)
▪ Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania — $6,291 (Patricia Farrell Music Fund)
▪ YMCA of Centre County — $3,631 (J. Alvin and Vera E. Knepper Hawbaker Memorial Endowment Fund)
▪ The Seeing Eye — $11,785 (Carolyn A. Petrus Memorial Seeing Eye Dog Fund)
▪ YMCA of Centre County — $1,579 (Ruth E. Rishel Charitable Fund)
▪ Centre County Youth Service Bureau — $380 (Ruth E. Rishel Charitable Fund)
▪ Central Intermediate Unit No. 10 — $1,100 (Centre Children’s Fund)
▪ Centre County Youth Service Bureau — $492 (Centre Children’s Fund)
▪ Easter Seals — $996 (Louis E. and Patricia H. Silvi Fund)
▪ Centre County PAWS — $326 (Mattil Family Fund)
▪ Pets Come First — $326 (Mattil Family Fund)
▪ Centre County Animal Response Team — $250 (Mattil Family Fund)
▪ Central Intermediate Unit No. 10 — $500 (Ben Franklin Fund)
▪ Schlow Centre Region Library — $683 (Ben Franklin Fund)
▪ Huntingdon County Library — $683 (Ben Franklin Fund)
