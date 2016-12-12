Cross-country storm delays Centre County schools

On Monday morning, a lot of area kids woke up to chance to snuggle back under the covers.
Overnight, heavy, slushy snow had dropped on the area, prompting a two-hour delay at schools from the Centre Region to Bellefonte to the Moshannon Valley.
“Today’s delay went off without any issues,” said Philipsburg-Osceola Area Superintendent Gregg Paladina. “We knew it was going to warm, but we were hoping it would have done so earlier. The two hours bought us enough time for the snow and ice to melt on the primary roads.”
According to State College-based AccuWeather, Centre County was just the latest victims of the storm that started in the Pacific Northwest and worked its way quickly east over a period of days.
“That’s pretty much moved on out. Today we are fortunate that the precipitation ended early this morning and temperature went above freezing,” said senior meteorologist John Gresiak.
It wasn’t the first time that inclement winter weather has hit schools before January, but it’s not that unusual either.
“It is never a good thing when the weather starts impacting school this early; however, we’ve had great weather to this point. We’ll take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to this winter, but something tells me that it may be a long one. We had a nice reprieve with last year’s mild winter,” Paladina said.
But just wait. Gresiak said this week isn’t over, and Mother Nature has more in store.
On Tuesday afternoon and evening, light snow or flurries could hit with possible accumulation of up to an inch, potentially making for a slick afternoon commute, he said.
Things will warm back up a bit Wednesday before the area gets hit with a “brutal arctic blast” Thursday with temperatures in the teens and wind that will make it feel more like zero or lower, with some areas getting an inch or two of snow and others just a dusting.
Then there’s the weekend, which Gresiak said would probably result in a school-closing storm if it were happening during the week.
“This is what we’re going to be in for for a while,” he said. “The weather kind of favors these storms that are a mixed bag of stuff.”
