Police search for missing girl, 11

Police consider Renee Munoz, believed to be an 11-year-old runaway, endangered.
“Given the weather conditions and her young age, we are very concerned about her safety,” Altoona police said on Facebook. “Please contact the Altoona Police Department with any information about her location.”
She was last seen wearing a burgundy and black dress and a black parka with fur around the hood.
Munoz is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds and has brown hair. She has a birth mark next to her left eye and a scar on her arm from a dog bite.
