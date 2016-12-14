McQueary seeks another $1.7 million in legal fees from Penn State

A former assistant football coach who won verdicts of more than $12 million from Penn State over his treatment after Jerry Sandusky was arrested for child molestation is asking for another $1.7 million in legal fees.
Lawyers for Mike McQueary filed a petition Wednesday outlining the litigation costs and lawyer bills that would justify such an award.
The legal fees are being sought under the state’s whistleblower protection law.
A Penn State spokeswoman says the school will review the request.
McQueary testified he saw Sandusky sexually abuse a boy in a team shower in 2001.
After Sandusky’s 2011 arrest, McQueary was placed on paid leave and banned from athletic facilities. He was terminated the next year when his coaching contract expired.
Sandusky is appealing a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction.
