Harris Township adopts budget with slight tax increase

Harris Township Board of Supervisors adopted the 2017 budget on Monday, and it came with a .1 mill real estate tax increase.
It equates to $4 per person, said township Manager Amy Farkas. But, it translates to $19,000 in extra revenue.
The millage rate is currently 5.3.
Farkas said the reason for the increase is to help build up more of a reserve.
There were some issues with the revenue projections from the township’s former financial administrator, so the reserve is lower than previously thought, Farkas said.
Farkas worked with State College borough’s finance director, Dwight Miller, to craft the 2017 budget.
Harris Township’s total projected revenue for 2017 is $3.1 million, while the total expected expenditures are $2.6 million, Farkas said.
The township will contribute $489,575 to the Centre Region Council of Governments, she added.
On the horizon in the township is a new park — Tussey Pond Park — and there’s money in the budget to complete a master plan, Farkas said.
The plan is budgeted for $12,500 and will be jointly funded by the township and a state grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The budget is available on Harris Township’s website.
Sarah Rafacz
