December 15, 2016 11:24 AM

Man suffers injuries in crash, pronounced dead at hospital

From CDT staff reports

A man driving on state Route 287 suffered fatal injuries in a crash.

State police at Montoursville said Keith Zerby, 59, was driving southbound on the road in Mifflin Township when he crossed the northbound lane and hit a utility pole. The vehicle then hit shrubbery and came to a stop facing south. Zerby was using a seat belt.

Zerby, of Jersey Shore, was transported to the hospital by Jersey Shore EMS. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Keissling pronounced Zerby dead at Jersey Shore Hospital.

The crash occurred at 7:27 p.m. Monday.

