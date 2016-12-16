Freezing rain, icy travel expected for Centre County

If you plan on traveling this weekend, get an early start.
Roads will become dicey as snow turns into a wintry mix.
The National Weather Service put out a winter weather advisory for most of central Pennsylvania. All of Centre County is under advisory from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m.Saturday. Centre County, from State College to Snow Shoe and from Philipsburg to Millheim, should get at least two to four inches of snow.
After the snow there will be freezing rain, which could accumulate to one-fifth of an inch of ice.
To the west in and around Altoona, snow accumulations will be less, though freezing rain will cause icy travel.
The Spring Township Police Department recently reminded followers of its Facebook page what to do in case roads are less than ideal for travel.
"Speed limits are meant for dry roads, so slick streets should be approached with caution, reducing your speed to prepare for unforeseen hazards," a post said.
Police remind drivers to give themselves extra distance between vehicles and to "be alert and on your toes, but react as if you are in slow motion."
Police also advise travelers to put headlights on when there is low visibility, avoid passing other cars, let someone know if and where you are traveling during any winter weather advisory and keep an emergency pack of supplies with you.
