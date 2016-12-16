Local

Police declare a snow emergency before storm even hits

Patton Township police have declared a snow emergency, according to a release.

This means all vehicles must be removed from roads in the township by 9 p.m. Friday. Sidewalks must also be cleared by resident within 24 hours after the snow stops.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of central Pennsylvania early Friday. All of Centre County is under advisory from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. The whole county should get at least two to four inches of snow.

After the snow there will be freezing rain, which could accumulate to one-fifth of an inch of ice.

