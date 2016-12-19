Paws has free pets to a good home in more than one way

It’s not uncommon for kids who want their first, or maybe even second or third pet, to ask for one around the holidays.
If that’s what you’re looking for, time is running out to get one at a local shelter.
Centre County Paws will allow families to adopt pets through Wednesday. And there is some good news — all of the cats, no matter their age, are free to a good home.
A woman who wishes to not be identified is paying for all kitten and cat adoptions through Dec. 21, according to Paws Director of Development and Marketing Chris Faust.
If a family, or single person, doesn’t want a pet permanently they could take one in temporarily.
The shelter is looking for foster homes for all of its cats and dogs for the last 10 days of the month. It would give volunteers a short break and also enable the cats and dogs to experience a home environment during the holidays.
“It’s a great chance for them to really learn how to be pets,” Faust said.
Those interested in fostering should go to centrecountypaws.org, select “ways to support Paws” and choose “become a foster” to learn how to apply.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
