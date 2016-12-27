Firefighters respond to report of fire at SCASD school building, but that’s not what they found

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in State College Area School District’s Delta Building.
Centre County dispatchers said that smoke could be seen at the building at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Alpha Fire Company was notified, though a fire was not discovered.
State College Area School District issued a release saying that the report was a “precautionary measure.”
“A computer network system battery backup in the Fairmont Avenue Building overheated Tuesday morning, prompting a precautionary call to firefighters but leading to no fire or structural damage,” the release said.
The Delta Program is an alternative secondary school for State College high school and middle school students.
“Alpha Fire Company personnel assisted district employees in locating and deactivating the overheating unit in the building,” the release said. “... The battery backup will be replaced by Wednesday to ensure the network system will be functioning when school resumes Jan. 3.”
