Man’s body found, identified by authorities

A man who was missing for more than two weeks was discovered Monday morning.
He was identified as Brian W. Horning, according to Mifflin County Coroner Dan Lynch, who said he was identified at the scene. Horning was found in Kish Creek near South Main Street, according to Lewistown Fire Department Chief Bob Barlett.
Horning, who was missing since Dec. 11, died of drowning. Lynch said the manner of death has not been determined and is pending toxicology reports, which “will take a couple weeks.”
Horning’s body was spotted in the middle of the creek by another man, Lynch said. Friends and family conducted searches for him through the holidays, and his body was found about a quarter of a mile from where he was last seen.
Water rescue teams from City Hook and Ladder and Brooklyn Hose and Brooklyn companies recovered the body, according to Barlett, who said that rope rigging and stokes baskets were used to lift Horning over a steep embankment.
“It’s not one of those things we do every day, so we did a good job under those circumstances,” Barlett said.
The Lewistown Police Department has not responded to requests for comment.
