Police identify woman killed in crash

Patton Township police have publicly identified the woman killed in a Tuesday evening crash.
Rita Kharitonova, 77, of State College was walking in dark clothing at 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Grays Woods Boulevard and Ghaner Road near Exit 68 of Interstate 99.
She was hit by a SUV driven by Martin Gutowski, 52, of Port Matilda. The force of the crash threw her across the intersection, according to Sgt. Sean Albright, leaving her with traumatic injuries and no pulse. Centre County coroner office personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.
The exit and part of Grays Woods Boulevard was shut down for more than two hours for police to investigate the crash, and a vehicle was towed from the scene. Police said there was no indication that Gutowski was impaired at the time of the crash.
Police have not closed their investigation.
Patton and Ferguson Township police, Alpha Fire Company and Alpha Fire Police responded to the crash.
