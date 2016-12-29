State warns consumers of contaminated food from Centre County farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture issued a Thursday release that some food from Stone Meadow Farm is contaminated.
Samples of the dairy products were taken Dec. 12, which turned up positive tests for a bacteria called Staphylococcus Aureus. Symptoms of food poisoning include “severe nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.”
Anyone who purchased certain batches of raw milk cheese — 60-day aged Havarti cheese and its raw 60-day aged Colby cheese — should discard it immediately or contact the farm.
“No illnesses have been reported that could be associated with the cheeses, which were sold between October 2016 and mid-December 2016,” according to the state. “Other products and batches of cheese from Stone Meadow Farm were not affected by the recall.”
Stone Meadow Farm’s cheeses are sold at farmers markets in Centre and surrounding counties.
Anyone with possible symptoms from one of the cheeses should seek medical help.
Comments