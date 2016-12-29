No injuries reported in two-vehicle crash on West Beaver Avenue

Two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash Tuesday in downtown State College.
According to police, at about 10:05 a.m., Cindy Geer, 54, of Curwensville, said she was traveling southbound along South Atherton Street when she entered into the intersection of South Atherton and West Beaver Avenue. A driver in the right lane of West Beaver went through the red light into her lane of travel.
The second driver, George Saborio, 32, of State College, said he was stopped on West Beaver facing a steady red light. When the light turned green, he began to make a right turn onto South Atherton when he was struck by Geer.
Two witnesses reported being stopped at red lights on West Beaver, saying the driver on South Atherton ran the red light and struck the driver on West Beaver, police said. A reported review of a street camera revealed traffic on West Beaver was stopped and began moving when the traffic signal turned green, indicating Geer went through the red light and hit Saborio.
No injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said. Geer was cited via summons for failure to stop at a red signal.
