One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on South Atherton

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Atherton Street and East Branch Road.
According to police, at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Olga Shinova, 45, of Boalsburg, was traveling northbound along South Atherton in the left lane toward a green traffic signal at the Atherton-Branch intersection. Reportedly, as she approached the intersection, a second vehicle started to make a turn onto East Branch and into the path of her vehicle.
She struck the vehicle on the passenger side, police said. The second driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and began screaming at her.
The second driver, Juan Castillo, 19, of State College, was traveling south on South Atherton waiting in the left turn lane, police said. He reportedly saw his brother in the right turn lane on East Branch and waved at him before proceeding into the intersection.
Castillo stated he had a green light, police said, and thought Shinova had to wait a few seconds before proceeding through the intersection.
A witness in the vehicle behind Castillo reported seeing him talking to someone in the right turn lane on East Branch and was also on his cellphone, police said. The traffic light was a solid green light with no green arrow.
The witness stated Castillo started to turn left into the path of Shinova and was struck on the passenger side, police said. Passengers in the vehicle reported the same story.
Castillo was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for chest pains, police said. He was cited via summons for making an improper left turn.
