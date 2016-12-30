Police rely on field test kits to identify drugs

1:52 McSorley and Barkley talk USC defense Pause

1:42 Freshman PSU punter Gillikin reflect OSU play

2:03 PSU's Moorhead is staying at Penn State

0:39 Setup for First Night begins

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

2:02 Hundreds of people, thousands of flowers

1:20 The United States of Powerball

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio