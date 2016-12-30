Two vehicles crash, fire police directing traffic

Drivers should use caution Friday as they travel home, particularly if they are driving on Benner Pike.
Two vehicles crashed at about 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Benner Pike and Persia Road.
State College police responded to the scene and are directing traffic around the scene. Centre County dispatchers said the crash resulted in injuries to those involved.
It is unknown what caused the crash, though driving conditions have not been ideal in Centre County due to occasional snow squalls.
