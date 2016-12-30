Hanna announces opening, reopening of district offices

State Rep. Mike Hanna, D-Lock Haven, announced Friday that his new Milesburg office will open Tuesday and his Lock Haven office will reopen Wednesday.
Hanna’s Milesburg office is moving to 519 Dell St., Bellefonte. The phone number, 353-8780, will not change, according to a press release from Hanna’s office.
“My office in Milesburg has served my constituents well for many years,” Hanna said in the release. “I believe my staff can better serve the people of the 76th District in our new location, which is behind the Milesburg Dollar General. It is much larger and will better accommodate constituents with ample parking and improved handicap accessibility.”
An open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30, and light refreshments will be served.
Hours at the Milesburg office will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
In addition, Hanna’s Lock Haven office is reopening after a fire caused “significant smoke and water damage” to it on Dec. 16, according to the release.
The Lock Haven office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
