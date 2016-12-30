Jason Robison shot, killed police officer in Huntingdon County, authorities say

State police have told media that Jason Robison shot and killed a police officer on Friday.
Robison is at large, according to state police, and is dangerous.
State police at Huntingdon and the Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency could not be reached for comment.
“We here at the Altoona Police Department would like to ask everyone to Keep the Pennsylvania State Police in their thoughts and prayers,” the Altoona Police Department said in a Facebook post. “They are in the midst of a very serious situation in Huntington County and there are not very many details available at the current time. We hope this situation is contained soon and that all of our brothers and sisters come home safe.”
