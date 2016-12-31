Man dies in single-vehicle crash

A man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Joseph Williams, 43, of Madera was driving at 5:25 a.m. on the 4900 block of Green Acre Road in Bigler Township. He lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, according to state police at Clearfield, and the vehicle spun counter clockwise.
He had been traveling northbound, but the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes then went off the side of the road into a large tree. The vehicle, a 1999 Ford Sedan, came to a rest along the side of the road.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
