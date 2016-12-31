Landon Weaver was a newlywed in the early stages of a career in law enforcement

Pennsylvania state Trooper Landon Weaver was a newlywed, married in June, and he was in the early stages of a career in law enforcement.
The trooper — who served for a year, two weeks and two days with state police at Huntingdon — was killed in the line of duty by a suspect who authorities say is also deceased.
Weaver’s death, the 97th state trooper to be killed in the line of duty, caused both the law enforcement and local community to mourn together via social media.
“Words can’t express the sorrow and grief we feel for the family of Trooper Weaver,” Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Les Neri said. “His tragic passing is a reminder of the dangers that the men and women in law enforcement face each and every day. We will always remember his passion, dedication and sacrifice. We join with the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association in praying for the safety of those who continue to protect our commonwealth’s communities.”
The Altoona Police Department posted on Facebook in the early hours of the investigation.
“We here at the Altoona Police Department would like to ask everyone to Keep the Pennsylvania State Police in their thoughts and prayers,” the post said.
The Spring Township Police Department express condolences to state police.
“We ask all members of the community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. God speed Trooper. We will take the watch from here. Absolutely tragic.”
