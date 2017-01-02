Services set for state Trooper Landon Weaver

Services for fallen state Trooper Landon Weaver have been scheduled.
Weaver, 23, was shot and killed in the line of duty at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in Juniata Township in Huntingdon County.
Viewings are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., each on Wednesday at the Jaffa Shrine Center, 2200 Broad Ave. in Altoona. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the same location.
Weaver was born in Altoona, according to his obituary, the son of Eric E. and Christine L. Weaver. He married Macy N. Gottshall on June 4 at Zion Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his parents, wife, brother Larett, his paternal grandparents Merrill E. Jr. and Christine D. Weaver, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Becky N. Lanzendorfer.
“Interment with full honors accorded by the Pennsylvania State Police will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg,” his obituary said. “Memorial contributions in memory of Trooper Landon E. Weaver can be made to Troopers Helping Troopers, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.”
Arrangements were made by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg.
“Law enforcement agencies from across the country and around the world will be in attendance to pay their final respects to this fallen hero,” Altoona police said in a statement. “We ask for your understanding an patience during these couple of days and ask that you find and alternate route to your destination.”
