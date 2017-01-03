VA open forum meeting slated for mid-January

Veterans Affairs concerns on your mind? There’s a meeting for that.
A town hall meeting is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg to provide local veterans an open forum and VA officials to hear directly from beneficiaries, a news release from the VA said. The meeting is one of many being held across the country.
Veterans in Centre County are serviced by the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in State College.
The meeting is intended as a “step toward improvement and to rebuild trust among veterans,” the release said. The meeting is open to the public and congressional stakeholders, veteran service organizations, nongovernmental organizations and other community partners are invited.
For more information, call 943-8164, ext. 7404.
