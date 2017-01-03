Mount Nittany won’t ‘confirm nor deny’ New Year’s baby

Lisa Long kept hearing that she was going to get something special for the new year.
The Milesburg woman was expecting a baby. Her due date? Dec. 30.
But some babies come early. Some come late. She works for Mount Nittany Obstetrics and Gynecology. She knows how it works.
“Everybody was like, ‘You’ll have him on New Year’s Day,’ ” her husband, David, said. “I said he’ll come when he’s ready.”
Lyle James was ready on Sunday at 5:23 a.m. He arrived weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.
“The doctor said ‘I’ll be surprised if you don’t go this week.’ Well, she went,” David Long said.
The family says little Lyle is the first baby of 2017 at Mount Nittany Health.
The hospital, on the other hand, is staying mum. Spokeswoman Lee Ann Tripp said they would “neither confirm nor deny” anything about the birth.
“While the birth of the New Year’s baby is certainly a joyous occasion to be celebrated, protecting all of our patients’ privacy and safety remain our top priority. For this reason, Mount Nittany Health will not be releasing the name of the first baby born in 2017,” Mount Nittany said in a statement.
Lyle and his mom are doing fine, according to Dad. And there is one other family member looking out for his privacy and safety — Bailey, the Longs’ 2 1/2-year-old black Lab.
“Every time he makes a noise, she perks up her head,” said David Long.
