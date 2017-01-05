Saying goodbye to a fallen state trooper

A funeral service was held for Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon Weaver on Thursday afternoon at the Blair County Convention Center.
He was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday night. He was 23 years old.
Every Pennsylvanian has lost a hero, said Gov. Tom Wolf.
“He chose to serve us” even at the cost of his life, Wolf said.
His death leaves a hole in the lives of so many people, said Wolf, who expressed gratitude to Weaver’s family for encouraging him to serve.
“All of us will miss him,” he said.
About 1,000 law enforcement officers from across the country attended the service, said Cpl. Adam Reed, a state police public information officer. A formal procession followed the service, and Weaver will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg.
Jason Robison, the man who shot Weaver, was killed Saturday. Another man, Bradley McMullen, has been charged with providing the handgun Robison used in the shooting.
This story will be updated.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Comments