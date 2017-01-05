Fallen state trooper honored at funeral

A word kept coming up at state Trooper Landon Weaver’s funeral: hero.
The 23-year-old had just been married and assigned to the Huntingdon station in June.
On Friday, he was shot and killed in the line of duty.
“You are, and forever will be, my hero,” his wife, Macy Weaver, said.
About 1,000 law enforcement officers from across the country attended the funeral service Thursday at the Blair County Convention Center, said Cpl. Adam Reed, a state police public information officer.
Among those were about 40 officers from Centre County departments, said Lt. Barrett Smith, of State College police.
The day’s attendance is a testament to the brotherhood of law enforcement and the contributions Weaver made in his community, said Maj. Maynard Gray, who serves as area II commander for the state police.
“This is a very sad day for all of us,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Every Pennsylvanian has lost a hero, Wolf said. “He chose to serve us” even at the cost of his life.
His death leaves a hole in the lives of so many people, said Wolf, who expressed gratitude to Weaver’s family for encouraging him to serve.
“All of us will miss him,” he said.
Macy Weaver said Landon lived his life in an honest, caring and respectful way.
He was the other half of her heart, her best friend, she said.
The pair had their own language, looks and jokes, which Macy said probably made them seem a little crazy to the people around them.
“He was everything I needed,” she said.
Gray said Landon Weaver’s parents — Eric and Christine — told him that Weaver’s lifelong dream was to become a state trooper.
He was respected and trusted by everyone at the Huntingdon station, Gray said.
He was devoted to his family and profession, said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker.
Although Weaver’s time was cut short, his dedication and devotion to the state police will never be forgotten, Blocker said, adding that he served proudly and worked hard to become a trooper.
He did his best to become an example for other young troopers, Blocker said.
Blocker recalled the quote inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.: “It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.”
A formal procession followed the service, and Weaver was laid to rest with full honors at Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg.
“May his spirit never leave our hearts,” Gray said.
